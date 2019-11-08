All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3320 O'Donnell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3320 O'Donnell St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3320 O'Donnell St

3320 O'donnell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3320 O'donnell Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BR/ 3-1/2BA renovated rowhouse 2 blocks east of Canton Square - Large rooms, first floor powder room, hardwood floors, with large patio in back.

(RLNE4642103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 O'Donnell St have any available units?
3320 O'Donnell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 O'Donnell St have?
Some of 3320 O'Donnell St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 O'Donnell St currently offering any rent specials?
3320 O'Donnell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 O'Donnell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3320 O'Donnell St is pet friendly.
Does 3320 O'Donnell St offer parking?
No, 3320 O'Donnell St does not offer parking.
Does 3320 O'Donnell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 O'Donnell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 O'Donnell St have a pool?
No, 3320 O'Donnell St does not have a pool.
Does 3320 O'Donnell St have accessible units?
No, 3320 O'Donnell St does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 O'Donnell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3320 O'Donnell St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland