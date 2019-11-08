Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3320 O'Donnell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3320 O'Donnell St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3320 O'Donnell St
3320 O'donnell Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3320 O'donnell Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BR/ 3-1/2BA renovated rowhouse 2 blocks east of Canton Square - Large rooms, first floor powder room, hardwood floors, with large patio in back.
(RLNE4642103)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3320 O'Donnell St have any available units?
3320 O'Donnell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3320 O'Donnell St have?
Some of 3320 O'Donnell St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3320 O'Donnell St currently offering any rent specials?
3320 O'Donnell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 O'Donnell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3320 O'Donnell St is pet friendly.
Does 3320 O'Donnell St offer parking?
No, 3320 O'Donnell St does not offer parking.
Does 3320 O'Donnell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 O'Donnell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 O'Donnell St have a pool?
No, 3320 O'Donnell St does not have a pool.
Does 3320 O'Donnell St have accessible units?
No, 3320 O'Donnell St does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 O'Donnell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3320 O'Donnell St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland