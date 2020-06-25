All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

3318 Dudley Avenue

3318 Dudley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3318 Dudley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3318 Dudley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213 - THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!

A Large lovely 2-story row home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the open and clean character of the home. The Hardwood floors, crisp paint and updated kitchen cabinets are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/nMUEBu6-2_Y

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/nova

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE4822292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 Dudley Avenue have any available units?
3318 Dudley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 Dudley Avenue have?
Some of 3318 Dudley Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 Dudley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Dudley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 Dudley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3318 Dudley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3318 Dudley Avenue offer parking?
No, 3318 Dudley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3318 Dudley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 Dudley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 Dudley Avenue have a pool?
No, 3318 Dudley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3318 Dudley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3318 Dudley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 Dudley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3318 Dudley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
