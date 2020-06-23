All apartments in Baltimore
3315 Elmley Ave

3315 Elmley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3315 Elmley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Amenities

pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Accepts Section 8.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 3315 Elmley Ave have any available units?
3315 Elmley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3315 Elmley Ave have?
Some of 3315 Elmley Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 Elmley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Elmley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Elmley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3315 Elmley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3315 Elmley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3315 Elmley Ave offers parking.
Does 3315 Elmley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 Elmley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Elmley Ave have a pool?
No, 3315 Elmley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3315 Elmley Ave have accessible units?
No, 3315 Elmley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Elmley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3315 Elmley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
