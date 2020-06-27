Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3311 ABELL AVENUE
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM
3311 ABELL AVENUE
3311 Abell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3311 Abell Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Oakenshawe
Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
See flat fee under inclusions. Just .4 mi to the Hopkins Campus. Well cared for 2 bd, 1 ba apartment on a tree lined street in Baltimore City within the Hopkins District
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3311 ABELL AVENUE have any available units?
3311 ABELL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3311 ABELL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3311 ABELL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 ABELL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3311 ABELL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3311 ABELL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3311 ABELL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3311 ABELL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 ABELL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 ABELL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3311 ABELL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3311 ABELL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3311 ABELL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 ABELL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3311 ABELL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3311 ABELL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3311 ABELL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
