3310 ELMLEY AVENUE
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:44 AM

3310 ELMLEY AVENUE
3310 Elmley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
3310 Elmley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
4X4
Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great rental with separate living and dining area. Wood floors on lst and 2nd levels, Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Available for immediate move-in! Contact listing agent for application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3310 ELMLEY AVENUE have any available units?
3310 ELMLEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3310 ELMLEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3310 ELMLEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 ELMLEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3310 ELMLEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3310 ELMLEY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3310 ELMLEY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3310 ELMLEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 ELMLEY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 ELMLEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3310 ELMLEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3310 ELMLEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3310 ELMLEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 ELMLEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 ELMLEY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3310 ELMLEY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3310 ELMLEY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
