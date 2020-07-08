All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3309 Emora Ave Unit: 3309
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3309 Emora Ave Unit: 3309

3309 Elmora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3309 Elmora Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
4X4

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
East Baltimore- Belair-Edison - $1095/mo. ? Elmora Avenue, comfortable two bedroom with den row house with all new hardwood floors, all new tiled ceramic bathroom, glass tub/shower doors, new kitchen with built-in microwave, new full size washer and dryer, great natural light, ceiling fans and overhead lighting throughout, replacement windows with mini-blinds throughout, all gas Energy-Star? appliances, all new front porch deck, newly fenced rear yard, approved pets welcome, unfinished basement for storage, NO section 8, available immediately. Near bus lines, Clifton Park, & lots of shopping. Call Howie B (owner/agent). Ask about our free month of rent. Visit us

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 Emora Ave Unit: 3309 have any available units?
3309 Emora Ave Unit: 3309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3309 Emora Ave Unit: 3309 have?
Some of 3309 Emora Ave Unit: 3309's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 Emora Ave Unit: 3309 currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Emora Ave Unit: 3309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Emora Ave Unit: 3309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3309 Emora Ave Unit: 3309 is pet friendly.
Does 3309 Emora Ave Unit: 3309 offer parking?
Yes, 3309 Emora Ave Unit: 3309 offers parking.
Does 3309 Emora Ave Unit: 3309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3309 Emora Ave Unit: 3309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Emora Ave Unit: 3309 have a pool?
No, 3309 Emora Ave Unit: 3309 does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Emora Ave Unit: 3309 have accessible units?
No, 3309 Emora Ave Unit: 3309 does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Emora Ave Unit: 3309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3309 Emora Ave Unit: 3309 does not have units with dishwashers.

