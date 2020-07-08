3309 Emora Ave Unit: 3309

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

East Baltimore- Belair-Edison - $1095/mo. ? Elmora Avenue, comfortable two bedroom with den row house with all new hardwood floors, all new tiled ceramic bathroom, glass tub/shower doors, new kitchen with built-in microwave, new full size washer and dryer, great natural light, ceiling fans and overhead lighting throughout, replacement windows with mini-blinds throughout, all gas Energy-Star? appliances, all new front porch deck, newly fenced rear yard, approved pets welcome, unfinished basement for storage, NO section 8, available immediately. Near bus lines, Clifton Park, & lots of shopping. Call Howie B (owner/agent). Ask about our free month of rent. Visit us