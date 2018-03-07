All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 9 2020

3306 Hudson St

3306 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3306 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3306 Hudson St Available 04/15/20 Amazing Home in an Amazing Location - This beautiful 2 bedroom townhome in Canton has everything you can ask for; 5 minutes from 95, close to iconic Patterson Park, and just steps from all the trendy bars and shops in Canton. Kitchen is renovated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, plus you get a finished basement with washer and dryer! Beautiful hardwood floors complimented by the exposed brick wall and a private patio area perfect for entertaining. Pet friendly!!

(RLNE5532195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 Hudson St have any available units?
3306 Hudson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3306 Hudson St have?
Some of 3306 Hudson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 Hudson St currently offering any rent specials?
3306 Hudson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 Hudson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3306 Hudson St is pet friendly.
Does 3306 Hudson St offer parking?
No, 3306 Hudson St does not offer parking.
Does 3306 Hudson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3306 Hudson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 Hudson St have a pool?
No, 3306 Hudson St does not have a pool.
Does 3306 Hudson St have accessible units?
No, 3306 Hudson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 Hudson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3306 Hudson St has units with dishwashers.
