Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3306 Hudson St Available 04/15/20 Amazing Home in an Amazing Location - This beautiful 2 bedroom townhome in Canton has everything you can ask for; 5 minutes from 95, close to iconic Patterson Park, and just steps from all the trendy bars and shops in Canton. Kitchen is renovated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, plus you get a finished basement with washer and dryer! Beautiful hardwood floors complimented by the exposed brick wall and a private patio area perfect for entertaining. Pet friendly!!



(RLNE5532195)