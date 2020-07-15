All apartments in Baltimore
3306 CARDENAS AVENUE.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:27 PM

3306 CARDENAS AVENUE

3306 Cardenas Avenue · (443) 983-2821
Location

3306 Cardenas Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED! CENTRAL AC/HEAT! FINISHED BASEMENT! PORCH FRONT! 2 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHS! CENTRAL AC / HEAT! FINISHED BASEMENT! REAR CAR PARKING PAD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3306 CARDENAS AVENUE have any available units?
3306 CARDENAS AVENUE has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3306 CARDENAS AVENUE have?
Some of 3306 CARDENAS AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 CARDENAS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3306 CARDENAS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 CARDENAS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3306 CARDENAS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3306 CARDENAS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3306 CARDENAS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3306 CARDENAS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3306 CARDENAS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 CARDENAS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3306 CARDENAS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3306 CARDENAS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3306 CARDENAS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 CARDENAS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3306 CARDENAS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

