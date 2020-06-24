All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3304 LEVERTON AVENUE
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:48 AM

3304 LEVERTON AVENUE

3304 Leverton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3304 Leverton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated 3 Bedroom (possibly 4 bedroom), 3.5 Bath rowhome in Patterson Park-Highlandtown. Upper level features 2 bedrooms (+ office or nursery), 2 full baths and a spacious deck, main level - living & dining areas with upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and lower level - 1 bedroom and 1 full bath, washer/dryer. Conveniently located to public transportation, Patterson Park, Fells Point, Schools and shopping. Available immediately. Schedule appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 LEVERTON AVENUE have any available units?
3304 LEVERTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3304 LEVERTON AVENUE have?
Some of 3304 LEVERTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 LEVERTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3304 LEVERTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 LEVERTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3304 LEVERTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3304 LEVERTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3304 LEVERTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3304 LEVERTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3304 LEVERTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 LEVERTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3304 LEVERTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3304 LEVERTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3304 LEVERTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 LEVERTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3304 LEVERTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
