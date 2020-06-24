3304 LEVERTON AVENUE

Amenities

Renovated 3 Bedroom (possibly 4 bedroom), 3.5 Bath rowhome in Patterson Park-Highlandtown. Upper level features 2 bedrooms (+ office or nursery), 2 full baths and a spacious deck, main level - living & dining areas with upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and lower level - 1 bedroom and 1 full bath, washer/dryer. Conveniently located to public transportation, Patterson Park, Fells Point, Schools and shopping. Available immediately. Schedule appointment today!