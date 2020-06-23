3301 WESTERWALD AVENUE

Amenities
Pets Welcome in this charming end of group home. Updated kitchen, baths, and floors throughout. 3 beds, 1 1/2 baths, with an inviting sunroom out front and a covered porch off the rear kitchen. Granite counters and stainless steel appliance in kitchen. Washer/dryer in the large light filled basement. Basement has a half bath and plenty of space for additional use - maker space, music room, bike storage? Parking out back. Near Hopkins, Waverly Farmers Market, Library, 33rd St YMCA, and transportation.