3301 WESTERWALD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pets Welcome in this charming end of group home. Updated kitchen, baths, and floors throughout. 3 beds, 1 1/2 baths, with an inviting sunroom out front and a covered porch off the rear kitchen. Granite counters and stainless steel appliance in kitchen. Washer/dryer in the large light filled basement. Basement has a half bath and plenty of space for additional use - maker space, music room, bike storage? Parking out back. Near Hopkins, Waverly Farmers Market, Library, 33rd St YMCA, and transportation.