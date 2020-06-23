All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3301 WESTERWALD AVENUE

3301 Westerwald Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3301 Westerwald Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Waverly

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pets Welcome in this charming end of group home. Updated kitchen, baths, and floors throughout. 3 beds, 1 1/2 baths, with an inviting sunroom out front and a covered porch off the rear kitchen. Granite counters and stainless steel appliance in kitchen. Washer/dryer in the large light filled basement. Basement has a half bath and plenty of space for additional use - maker space, music room, bike storage? Parking out back. Near Hopkins, Waverly Farmers Market, Library, 33rd St YMCA, and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 WESTERWALD AVENUE have any available units?
3301 WESTERWALD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 WESTERWALD AVENUE have?
Some of 3301 WESTERWALD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 WESTERWALD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3301 WESTERWALD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 WESTERWALD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 WESTERWALD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3301 WESTERWALD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3301 WESTERWALD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3301 WESTERWALD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3301 WESTERWALD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 WESTERWALD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3301 WESTERWALD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3301 WESTERWALD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3301 WESTERWALD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 WESTERWALD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 WESTERWALD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
