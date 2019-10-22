All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 18 2019 at 8:59 AM

3301 Lake Ave

3301 Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3301 Lake Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rooms and Interior

Recently rehabbed
Hardwood floors
Carpet floors
Living room
Dining room
Basement
Walk-in closet
Ceiling fans
Master Bath

Kitchen and Bath

Kitchen recently updated
Eat-in kitchen
Breakfast bar
Granite kitchen counters
Hardwood cabinets
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Stove / oven
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Tile floors
Modern bath fixtures

Utilities and Extras

Central heat
Central air conditioning
Street parking
Laundry in unit
Cable ready
Not furnished

Building and Surroundings

Recently renovated
Back porch

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Lake Ave have any available units?
3301 Lake Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 Lake Ave have?
Some of 3301 Lake Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Lake Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Lake Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Lake Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3301 Lake Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3301 Lake Ave offer parking?
No, 3301 Lake Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3301 Lake Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3301 Lake Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Lake Ave have a pool?
No, 3301 Lake Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Lake Ave have accessible units?
No, 3301 Lake Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Lake Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 Lake Ave has units with dishwashers.
