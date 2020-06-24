Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3301 BRIGHTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3301 BRIGHTON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3301 BRIGHTON STREET
3301 Brighton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Rosemont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3301 Brighton Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Rosemont
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bed, 1.5 bath, partially finished basement with laundry area. Front porch and backyard area. Steady employment is a must! All Voucher Tenants Welcome!! Contact agent for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3301 BRIGHTON STREET have any available units?
3301 BRIGHTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3301 BRIGHTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3301 BRIGHTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 BRIGHTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3301 BRIGHTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3301 BRIGHTON STREET offer parking?
No, 3301 BRIGHTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3301 BRIGHTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 BRIGHTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 BRIGHTON STREET have a pool?
No, 3301 BRIGHTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3301 BRIGHTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3301 BRIGHTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 BRIGHTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 BRIGHTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 BRIGHTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3301 BRIGHTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland