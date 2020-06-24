Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 330 North Charles Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
330 North Charles Street
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:23 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
330 North Charles Street
330 N Charles St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
330 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201
Downtown Baltimore
Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/878ac180f5 ---- Includes separate office and 2nd bathroom!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 330 North Charles Street have any available units?
330 North Charles Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 330 North Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 North Charles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 North Charles Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 North Charles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 330 North Charles Street offer parking?
No, 330 North Charles Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 North Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 North Charles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 North Charles Street have a pool?
No, 330 North Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 North Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 330 North Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 North Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 North Charles Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 North Charles Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 North Charles Street has units with air conditioning.
