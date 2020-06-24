All apartments in Baltimore
329 S Chester St
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

329 S Chester St

329 South Chester Street · No Longer Available
Location

329 South Chester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Upper Fells Point

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Deck off of Bedroom
-Huge Master Suite
-Lots of Closet Space
-Exposed Brick
-Washer & Dryer
-Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants
-Water Included

(RLNE4759299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

