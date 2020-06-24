Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
329 S Chester St
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
329 S Chester St
329 South Chester Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
329 South Chester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Upper Fells Point
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Deck off of Bedroom
-Huge Master Suite
-Lots of Closet Space
-Exposed Brick
-Washer & Dryer
-Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants
-Water Included
(RLNE4759299)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 329 S Chester St have any available units?
329 S Chester St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 329 S Chester St have?
Some of 329 S Chester St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 329 S Chester St currently offering any rent specials?
329 S Chester St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 S Chester St pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 S Chester St is pet friendly.
Does 329 S Chester St offer parking?
No, 329 S Chester St does not offer parking.
Does 329 S Chester St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 329 S Chester St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 S Chester St have a pool?
No, 329 S Chester St does not have a pool.
Does 329 S Chester St have accessible units?
No, 329 S Chester St does not have accessible units.
Does 329 S Chester St have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 S Chester St does not have units with dishwashers.
