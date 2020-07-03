All apartments in Baltimore
329 N CALHOUN STREET
Last updated March 30 2020 at 1:27 AM

329 N CALHOUN STREET

329 North Calhoun Street · No Longer Available
Location

329 North Calhoun Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Franklin Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 N CALHOUN STREET have any available units?
329 N CALHOUN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 329 N CALHOUN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
329 N CALHOUN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 N CALHOUN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 329 N CALHOUN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 329 N CALHOUN STREET offer parking?
No, 329 N CALHOUN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 329 N CALHOUN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 N CALHOUN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 N CALHOUN STREET have a pool?
No, 329 N CALHOUN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 329 N CALHOUN STREET have accessible units?
No, 329 N CALHOUN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 329 N CALHOUN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 N CALHOUN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 N CALHOUN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 N CALHOUN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

