Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
329 Hornel St
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
329 Hornel St
329 Hornel Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
329 Hornel Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Joseph Lee
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Jack has 2bd voucher on.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 329 Hornel St have any available units?
329 Hornel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 329 Hornel St currently offering any rent specials?
329 Hornel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Hornel St pet-friendly?
No, 329 Hornel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 329 Hornel St offer parking?
No, 329 Hornel St does not offer parking.
Does 329 Hornel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Hornel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Hornel St have a pool?
No, 329 Hornel St does not have a pool.
Does 329 Hornel St have accessible units?
No, 329 Hornel St does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Hornel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Hornel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Hornel St have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 Hornel St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
