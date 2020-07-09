Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3237 ELMORA AVENUE
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3237 ELMORA AVENUE
3237 Elmora Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
3237 Elmora Ave, Baltimore, MD 21213
4X4
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3237 ELMORA AVENUE have any available units?
3237 ELMORA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3237 ELMORA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3237 ELMORA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 ELMORA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3237 ELMORA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3237 ELMORA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3237 ELMORA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3237 ELMORA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3237 ELMORA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 ELMORA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3237 ELMORA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3237 ELMORA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3237 ELMORA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 ELMORA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3237 ELMORA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3237 ELMORA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3237 ELMORA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
