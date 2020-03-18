All apartments in Baltimore
3233 St Paul St
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

3233 St Paul St

3233 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

3233 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Large 3 Bedroom Apartment 1 Block from John Hopkins University

Property Highlights
-Location Location Location!
-Off Street Parking
-Large Rooms
-New Carpet in Bedrooms
-Washer & Dryer in Unit
-Hardwood Flooring in Living Room / Hallway
-Water Included
-Walking Distance to JHU
-Steps Away from Union Memorial Hospital
-Seconds from Local Shops and Restaurants

(RLNE5521349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

