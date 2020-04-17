All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

3231 Phelps Ln

3231 Phelps Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3231 Phelps Lane, Baltimore, MD 21229
Carroll South

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Townhome with Parking Garage

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Large Rooms
-Spacious Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets
-New Carpet on Top Floor
-Parking Garage and Parking Pad
-Washer & Dryer in Home
-Close to St. Josephs Hospital

(RLNE5123949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3231 Phelps Ln have any available units?
3231 Phelps Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3231 Phelps Ln have?
Some of 3231 Phelps Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3231 Phelps Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3231 Phelps Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3231 Phelps Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3231 Phelps Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3231 Phelps Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3231 Phelps Ln offers parking.
Does 3231 Phelps Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3231 Phelps Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3231 Phelps Ln have a pool?
No, 3231 Phelps Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3231 Phelps Ln have accessible units?
No, 3231 Phelps Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3231 Phelps Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3231 Phelps Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
