Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3227 Chesterfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3227 Chesterfield Ave
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3227 Chesterfield Ave
3227 Chesterfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3227 Chesterfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom home with hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining room and living room with fireplace. Partially finished basement with half-bath. Large spacious back yard. A must see!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5683691)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3227 Chesterfield Ave have any available units?
3227 Chesterfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3227 Chesterfield Ave have?
Some of 3227 Chesterfield Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3227 Chesterfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3227 Chesterfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3227 Chesterfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3227 Chesterfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3227 Chesterfield Ave offer parking?
No, 3227 Chesterfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3227 Chesterfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3227 Chesterfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3227 Chesterfield Ave have a pool?
No, 3227 Chesterfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3227 Chesterfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 3227 Chesterfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3227 Chesterfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3227 Chesterfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland