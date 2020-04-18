All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3227 Chesterfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3227 Chesterfield Ave
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

3227 Chesterfield Ave

3227 Chesterfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3227 Chesterfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom home with hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining room and living room with fireplace. Partially finished basement with half-bath. Large spacious back yard. A must see!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5683691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3227 Chesterfield Ave have any available units?
3227 Chesterfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3227 Chesterfield Ave have?
Some of 3227 Chesterfield Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3227 Chesterfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3227 Chesterfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3227 Chesterfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3227 Chesterfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3227 Chesterfield Ave offer parking?
No, 3227 Chesterfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3227 Chesterfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3227 Chesterfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3227 Chesterfield Ave have a pool?
No, 3227 Chesterfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3227 Chesterfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 3227 Chesterfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3227 Chesterfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3227 Chesterfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland