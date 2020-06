Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

3 bed, 1.5 bath, finished basement. Front porch and backyard area. Property is extremely clean, newly updated and close to public transportation. Steady employment and references are a must! All Voucher Tenants Welcome!! Tenant to pay all utilities including water. Additional Properties Available Contact Jessica or Janna: 410-499-2354 (call or text) or visit: www.realtyparkmanagement.com/3226-elmley