3225 Dudley Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Rooms and Interior



Fireplace

Basement



Kitchen and Bath



Kitchen recently updated

Granite kitchen counters

Hardwood cabinets

Stainless steel appliances

Refrigerator

Stove / oven

Microwave

Modern bath fixtures



Utilities and Extras



Window-unit AC

Street parking

Not furnished



Building and Surroundings



Recently renovated

Porch

Patio

Park nearby



Lease Terms



Tenant pays all utilities

One year lease

No smoking

No section 8

1 parking spot