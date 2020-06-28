All apartments in Baltimore
3225 Dudley Ave
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:53 AM

3225 Dudley Ave

3225 Dudley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3225 Dudley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Rooms and Interior

Fireplace
Basement

Kitchen and Bath

Kitchen recently updated
Granite kitchen counters
Hardwood cabinets
Stainless steel appliances
Refrigerator
Stove / oven
Microwave
Modern bath fixtures

Utilities and Extras

Window-unit AC
Street parking
Not furnished

Building and Surroundings

Recently renovated
Porch
Patio
Park nearby

Lease Terms

Tenant pays all utilities
One year lease
No smoking
No section 8
1 parking spot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 Dudley Ave have any available units?
3225 Dudley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3225 Dudley Ave have?
Some of 3225 Dudley Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3225 Dudley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3225 Dudley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 Dudley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3225 Dudley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3225 Dudley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3225 Dudley Ave offers parking.
Does 3225 Dudley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3225 Dudley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 Dudley Ave have a pool?
No, 3225 Dudley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3225 Dudley Ave have accessible units?
No, 3225 Dudley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 Dudley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3225 Dudley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
