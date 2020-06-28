Rent Calculator
3224 Kenyon ave
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM
3224 Kenyon ave
3224 Kenyon Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3224 Kenyon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3224 Kenyon Ave 3 Bedroom 1 Bath - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 1 bath with hardwood floors throughout , living and dining room finished basement.
CALL FOR SHOWING
TORI 443-725-6204
TENISHA 443-540-1201
(RLNE5133592)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3224 Kenyon ave have any available units?
3224 Kenyon ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3224 Kenyon ave currently offering any rent specials?
3224 Kenyon ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 Kenyon ave pet-friendly?
No, 3224 Kenyon ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3224 Kenyon ave offer parking?
No, 3224 Kenyon ave does not offer parking.
Does 3224 Kenyon ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3224 Kenyon ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 Kenyon ave have a pool?
No, 3224 Kenyon ave does not have a pool.
Does 3224 Kenyon ave have accessible units?
No, 3224 Kenyon ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 Kenyon ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3224 Kenyon ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3224 Kenyon ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3224 Kenyon ave does not have units with air conditioning.
