3219 Odonnell St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse is 2,860 sq. feet of amazing! The living room features beautiful built in shelving and recessed lighting. There is even a built-in bar counter which, is accented perfectly with the sleek hardwood floors that trail throughout the home. There is plenty of storage space in this charming L shaped kitchen. The oak colorfulcabinets, center island and, stainless steel appliances blend perfectly with the design of the home.is three stories of amazing. Each bedroom affords ample natural light, amazing storage space, and private bathroom. The only thing better than this home itself is the panoramic views provided from the roof top deck!



Full Sized Washer and Dryer

Built in Bar

Hardwood Floors

Roof Top Deck