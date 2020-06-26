All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 27 2019 at 9:08 AM

3219 Odonnell St

3219 O'donnell Street · No Longer Available
Location

3219 O'donnell Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse is 2,860 sq. feet of amazing! The living room features beautiful built in shelving and recessed lighting. There is even a built-in bar counter which, is accented perfectly with the sleek hardwood floors that trail throughout the home. There is plenty of storage space in this charming L shaped kitchen. The oak colorfulcabinets, center island and, stainless steel appliances blend perfectly with the design of the home.is three stories of amazing. Each bedroom affords ample natural light, amazing storage space, and private bathroom. The only thing better than this home itself is the panoramic views provided from the roof top deck!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 Odonnell St have any available units?
3219 Odonnell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3219 Odonnell St have?
Some of 3219 Odonnell St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 Odonnell St currently offering any rent specials?
3219 Odonnell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 Odonnell St pet-friendly?
No, 3219 Odonnell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3219 Odonnell St offer parking?
No, 3219 Odonnell St does not offer parking.
Does 3219 Odonnell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3219 Odonnell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 Odonnell St have a pool?
No, 3219 Odonnell St does not have a pool.
Does 3219 Odonnell St have accessible units?
No, 3219 Odonnell St does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 Odonnell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3219 Odonnell St does not have units with dishwashers.
