3219 North Calvert Street D

Amenities

Massive one+ plus bedroom apartment in the heart of Charles Village. Classic layout with a separate living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and bedroom with your own private balcony! With all that room, there's easily space for an extra bed or futon in the dining/second living room.



Steps to Johns Hopkins University and Union Memorial Hospital, and just a block to all the shops and restaurants of Charles Village. Stroll to the neighborhood farmer's market or the Peabody Heights brewery and tap room.



Step out your door onto the Hopkins Shuttle or Charm City Circulator, and zip right down in 10 minutes to Penn Station for trains to DC and New York, or ride to Mt. Vernon, downtown, the Inner Harbor and Federal Hill. Who needs a car?



Shared laundry room. Locked ground floor storage space available, so you can roll your bike right in and out.



Heat and water included. Pets considered with additional deposit and fee.