Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

3219 North Calvert Street D

3219 North Calvert Street · (443) 637-2207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3219 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Massive one+ plus bedroom apartment in the heart of Charles Village. Classic layout with a separate living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and bedroom with your own private balcony! With all that room, there's easily space for an extra bed or futon in the dining/second living room.

Steps to Johns Hopkins University and Union Memorial Hospital, and just a block to all the shops and restaurants of Charles Village. Stroll to the neighborhood farmer's market or the Peabody Heights brewery and tap room.

Step out your door onto the Hopkins Shuttle or Charm City Circulator, and zip right down in 10 minutes to Penn Station for trains to DC and New York, or ride to Mt. Vernon, downtown, the Inner Harbor and Federal Hill. Who needs a car?

Shared laundry room. Locked ground floor storage space available, so you can roll your bike right in and out.

Heat and water included. Pets considered with additional deposit and fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 North Calvert Street D have any available units?
3219 North Calvert Street D has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3219 North Calvert Street D have?
Some of 3219 North Calvert Street D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 North Calvert Street D currently offering any rent specials?
3219 North Calvert Street D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 North Calvert Street D pet-friendly?
Yes, 3219 North Calvert Street D is pet friendly.
Does 3219 North Calvert Street D offer parking?
No, 3219 North Calvert Street D does not offer parking.
Does 3219 North Calvert Street D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3219 North Calvert Street D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 North Calvert Street D have a pool?
No, 3219 North Calvert Street D does not have a pool.
Does 3219 North Calvert Street D have accessible units?
No, 3219 North Calvert Street D does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 North Calvert Street D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3219 North Calvert Street D does not have units with dishwashers.
