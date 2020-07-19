All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3219 North Calvert Street C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3219 North Calvert Street C
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:30 AM

3219 North Calvert Street C

3219 North Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Charles Village
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3219 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Massive one+ plus bedroom apartment in the heart of Charles Village. Classic layout with a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and bedroom with your own private balcony! With all that room, there's easily space for an extra bed or futon in the dining/second living room.

Steps to Johns Hopkins University and Union Memorial Hospital, and just a block to all the shops and restaurants of Charles Village. Stroll to the neighborhood farmer's market or the Peabody Heights brewery and tap room.

Step out your door onto the Hopkins Shuttle or Charm City Circulator, and zip right down in 10 minutes to Penn Station for trains to DC and New York, or ride to Mt. Vernon, downtown, the Inner Harbor and Federal Hill. Who needs a car?

Shared laundry room. Locked ground floor storage space available, so you can roll your bike right in and out.

Heat and water included. Pets considered with additional deposit and fee. Block covered by Johns Hopkins University security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 North Calvert Street C have any available units?
3219 North Calvert Street C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3219 North Calvert Street C have?
Some of 3219 North Calvert Street C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 North Calvert Street C currently offering any rent specials?
3219 North Calvert Street C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 North Calvert Street C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3219 North Calvert Street C is pet friendly.
Does 3219 North Calvert Street C offer parking?
No, 3219 North Calvert Street C does not offer parking.
Does 3219 North Calvert Street C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3219 North Calvert Street C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 North Calvert Street C have a pool?
No, 3219 North Calvert Street C does not have a pool.
Does 3219 North Calvert Street C have accessible units?
No, 3219 North Calvert Street C does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 North Calvert Street C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3219 North Calvert Street C does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointCharles VillageCheswolde
Mount VernonMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland