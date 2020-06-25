3219 Elliot St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must-See! 2bd/1.5ba with den Canton row home CAC & OSP! Available now! - A Must See 2bd /1.5ba with den Canton row home! Located on the 3200 block of Elliott Street in the heart of Canton, this home boasts light and charm with its hardwood flooring through main living space. Nice and bright updated kitchen with tile flooring and stainless steel appliances to include a dishwasher and a breakfast bar! Washer/Dryer located on the first floor in mudroom off kitchen. Large walk-in closet on main level perfect for storage or a pantry! Half bath on first floor. Second floor has open concept to second bedroom with bathroom and second floor balcony access. Pass-through den to first bedroom with nice-sized closets in both the den and first bedroom! Ceiling fans. Central A/C. Cellar perfect for storage. Parking pad for one vehicle behind property for ease! Utilities not included in rent. Available now!



Centrally located in Canton with easy access to great retail like Target, Safeway, boutique shops and amazing eats and drinks to boot! Great spot for entertaining as well!



Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet; $15/month per pet pet rent



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



(RLNE5150742)