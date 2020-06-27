All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

3214 Gwynns Falls Pkwy

3214 Gwynns Falls Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3214 Gwynns Falls Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21216
Hanlon Longwood

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gwynn's - Property Id: 139905

Nice unit with a partially finished basement.
Window units provided...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139905p
Property Id 139905

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5042542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 Gwynns Falls Pkwy have any available units?
3214 Gwynns Falls Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3214 Gwynns Falls Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
3214 Gwynns Falls Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 Gwynns Falls Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 3214 Gwynns Falls Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3214 Gwynns Falls Pkwy offer parking?
No, 3214 Gwynns Falls Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 3214 Gwynns Falls Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 Gwynns Falls Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 Gwynns Falls Pkwy have a pool?
No, 3214 Gwynns Falls Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 3214 Gwynns Falls Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 3214 Gwynns Falls Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 Gwynns Falls Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 3214 Gwynns Falls Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3214 Gwynns Falls Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 3214 Gwynns Falls Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
