All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3212 GUILFORD AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3212 GUILFORD AVENUE

3212 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Charles Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3212 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated and refinished in 2018. New carpet and paint throughout the home. Restored hardwood floors in the main living areas. This beautiful row home is easy to maintain and move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE have any available units?
3212 GUILFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3212 GUILFORD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland