Home
Baltimore, MD
3212 GUILFORD AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3212 GUILFORD AVENUE
3212 Guilford Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3212 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated and refinished in 2018. New carpet and paint throughout the home. Restored hardwood floors in the main living areas. This beautiful row home is easy to maintain and move-in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE have any available units?
3212 GUILFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3212 GUILFORD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3212 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
