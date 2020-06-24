All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

321 21 STREET

321 E 21st St · No Longer Available
Location

321 E 21st St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 21 STREET have any available units?
321 21 STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 321 21 STREET currently offering any rent specials?
321 21 STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 21 STREET pet-friendly?
No, 321 21 STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 321 21 STREET offer parking?
No, 321 21 STREET does not offer parking.
Does 321 21 STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 21 STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 21 STREET have a pool?
No, 321 21 STREET does not have a pool.
Does 321 21 STREET have accessible units?
No, 321 21 STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 321 21 STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 21 STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 21 STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 21 STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

