3209 MONDAWMIN AVENUE

Large 3bdrm -1ba home with front Library/sunroom Sep Lvgrm, dngrm and galley kitchen. convenient to shopping & downtown. $35 Appl fee, Need first month's rent and security deposit to move in. Sec 8 avail.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
