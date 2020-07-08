All apartments in Baltimore
3205 Brighton Street

3205 Brighton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3205 Brighton Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Rosemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, hardwood floors, unfinished basement, front porch, fenced in backyard
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, hardwood floors, unfinished basement, front porch, fenced in backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Brighton Street have any available units?
3205 Brighton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3205 Brighton Street currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Brighton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Brighton Street pet-friendly?
No, 3205 Brighton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3205 Brighton Street offer parking?
No, 3205 Brighton Street does not offer parking.
Does 3205 Brighton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 Brighton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Brighton Street have a pool?
No, 3205 Brighton Street does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Brighton Street have accessible units?
No, 3205 Brighton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Brighton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 Brighton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3205 Brighton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3205 Brighton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

