All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3203 Independence St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3203 Independence St
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:36 AM

3203 Independence St

3203 Independence Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3203 Independence Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2bd, 1bath. Lock box 5654

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 Independence St have any available units?
3203 Independence St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3203 Independence St currently offering any rent specials?
3203 Independence St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 Independence St pet-friendly?
No, 3203 Independence St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3203 Independence St offer parking?
No, 3203 Independence St does not offer parking.
Does 3203 Independence St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3203 Independence St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 Independence St have a pool?
No, 3203 Independence St does not have a pool.
Does 3203 Independence St have accessible units?
No, 3203 Independence St does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 Independence St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3203 Independence St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3203 Independence St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3203 Independence St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland