Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3203 Independence St
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:36 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3203 Independence St
3203 Independence Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3203 Independence Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2bd, 1bath. Lock box 5654
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3203 Independence St have any available units?
3203 Independence St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3203 Independence St currently offering any rent specials?
3203 Independence St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 Independence St pet-friendly?
No, 3203 Independence St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3203 Independence St offer parking?
No, 3203 Independence St does not offer parking.
Does 3203 Independence St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3203 Independence St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 Independence St have a pool?
No, 3203 Independence St does not have a pool.
Does 3203 Independence St have accessible units?
No, 3203 Independence St does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 Independence St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3203 Independence St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3203 Independence St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3203 Independence St does not have units with air conditioning.
