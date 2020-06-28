32 POULTNEY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Original charm of Federal Hill meets stylish updates with a newly remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops & 42" white cabinetry and full bath with jacuzzi tub & separate shower! Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling & large closet plus newly built in closet in hallway for overflow! Exposed brick in living room, original pine flooring on main plus pretty patio in rear for pre game or parties! Huge unfinished lower level provides great storage space! BEST LOCATION IN FED HILL with easy walk to the NEW Cross Street Market, local shops, restaurants & more!