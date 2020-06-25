All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 23 2019 at 10:10 PM

319 West Mulberry Street

319 West Mulberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

319 West Mulberry Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Downtown Baltimore

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 West Mulberry Street have any available units?
319 West Mulberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 319 West Mulberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
319 West Mulberry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 West Mulberry Street pet-friendly?
No, 319 West Mulberry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 319 West Mulberry Street offer parking?
No, 319 West Mulberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 319 West Mulberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 West Mulberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 West Mulberry Street have a pool?
No, 319 West Mulberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 319 West Mulberry Street have accessible units?
No, 319 West Mulberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 319 West Mulberry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 West Mulberry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 West Mulberry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 West Mulberry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
