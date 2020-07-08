Rent Calculator
318 WASHBURN AVENUE
318 East Washburn Avenue
·
Location
318 East Washburn Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn
Amenities
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated rowhome convenient to downtown, available now. This three bedroom home has been recently painted and has new carpet in all bedrooms. See it today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 318 WASHBURN AVENUE have any available units?
318 WASHBURN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 318 WASHBURN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
318 WASHBURN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 WASHBURN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 318 WASHBURN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 318 WASHBURN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 318 WASHBURN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 318 WASHBURN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 WASHBURN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 WASHBURN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 318 WASHBURN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 318 WASHBURN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 318 WASHBURN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 318 WASHBURN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 WASHBURN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 WASHBURN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 WASHBURN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
