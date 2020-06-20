Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue
318 Washburn Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
318 Washburn Ave, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom and 1 bathroom - Newly renovated 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom, updated kitchen, new carpet and paint
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5130831)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue have any available units?
318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue offer parking?
No, 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland