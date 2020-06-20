All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue

318 Washburn Ave · No Longer Available
Location

318 Washburn Ave, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom and 1 bathroom - Newly renovated 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom, updated kitchen, new carpet and paint

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5130831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue have any available units?
318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue offer parking?
No, 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Washburn 318 Washburn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
