Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:21 AM

317 Allendale Street

317 Allendale Street · (410) 225-7330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

317 Allendale Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Allendale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 317 Allendale Street · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Renovated! W/D! Central Air! Partially Finished Basement! - ** 2BD / 1BTH
** Beautifully Renovated!
** W/D!
** Central Air!
** Spacious Rooms!
** Partially finished basement!
** Front and rear yards!
** Available now!

317 Allendale Street
Baltimore, MD
21229
$1,150

Proof of employment (2 copies of your most recent pay stubs) and a copy of your driver's license or photo ID are required to apply for any property. The non-refundable application fee is $40. If approved, applicant would be required to put down a non-refundable holding deposit equivalent to the first month's rent. This non-refundable holding deposit will become the applicant's first month's rent upon lease signing. The security deposit is the same amount as the monthly rent ($1,150 rent & $1,150 security deposit = $2,300 to move in)

Contact Tanisha for additional information @ 410-225-7330

KeyHole Services
www.keyholeservices.net

(RLNE5626546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Allendale Street have any available units?
317 Allendale Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 317 Allendale Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 Allendale Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Allendale Street pet-friendly?
No, 317 Allendale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 317 Allendale Street offer parking?
No, 317 Allendale Street does not offer parking.
Does 317 Allendale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Allendale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Allendale Street have a pool?
No, 317 Allendale Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 Allendale Street have accessible units?
No, 317 Allendale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Allendale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Allendale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Allendale Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 317 Allendale Street has units with air conditioning.
