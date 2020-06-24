Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR
316 S Broadway
·
No Longer Available
Location
316 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated first-floor commercial space in Fells Point. Busy storefront location with great foot traffic. Wide open, deep space that awaits your business ideas.Turn key ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR have any available units?
316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR currently offering any rent specials?
316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR pet-friendly?
No, 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR offer parking?
No, 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR does not offer parking.
Does 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR have a pool?
No, 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR does not have a pool.
Does 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR have accessible units?
No, 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR does not have accessible units.
Does 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR does not have units with air conditioning.
