All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:44 AM

316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR

316 S Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Upper Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

316 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated first-floor commercial space in Fells Point. Busy storefront location with great foot traffic. Wide open, deep space that awaits your business ideas.Turn key ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR have any available units?
316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR currently offering any rent specials?
316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR pet-friendly?
No, 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR offer parking?
No, 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR does not offer parking.
Does 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR have a pool?
No, 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR does not have a pool.
Does 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR have accessible units?
No, 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR does not have accessible units.
Does 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland