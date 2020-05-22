314 W 28th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom townhome in Remington boasts hardwood floors and an updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level offers 2 ample bedrooms and an updated shared hall bath with a large jetted tub. Additional features include a 1st-floor powder room and enclosed rear courtyard as well as washer/dryer and central air! Conveniently located across from Remington Row with restaurants and shops within walking distance. Just a short distance to Wyman Park and JHU Homewood Campus.



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



(RLNE4969377)