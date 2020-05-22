All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

314 W 28th St

314 West 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

314 West 28th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom townhome in Remington boasts hardwood floors and an updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level offers 2 ample bedrooms and an updated shared hall bath with a large jetted tub. Additional features include a 1st-floor powder room and enclosed rear courtyard as well as washer/dryer and central air! Conveniently located across from Remington Row with restaurants and shops within walking distance. Just a short distance to Wyman Park and JHU Homewood Campus.

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE4969377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 W 28th St have any available units?
314 W 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 W 28th St have?
Some of 314 W 28th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 W 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
314 W 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 W 28th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 W 28th St is pet friendly.
Does 314 W 28th St offer parking?
No, 314 W 28th St does not offer parking.
Does 314 W 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 W 28th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 W 28th St have a pool?
No, 314 W 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 314 W 28th St have accessible units?
No, 314 W 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 314 W 28th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 W 28th St has units with dishwashers.
