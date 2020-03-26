Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed internet access pet friendly dogs allowed

3133 N Calvert Street - 3rd Floor Available 10/01/19 Large, Top Floor Bright Apartment in Charles Village - Beautiful one bedroom apartment in Charles Village. Walking distance to JHU Homewood Campus. Renovated with hardwood floors, large rooms and plenty of closet space. Shared Back Yard. Great location. Living Room 15 x 18 Large Bathroom Bedroom 15 x 15 Galley Kitchen with open dining area, garbage disposal and dishwasher, granite counter tops Private deck and Shared Back Yard Hardwood Floors Air Conditioning Units, Free WiFi Washer and Dryer Available October 1 $1225+ utilities.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5083445)