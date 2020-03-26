All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:37 PM

3133 N Calvert Street

3133 North Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Location

3133 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3133 N Calvert Street - 3rd Floor Available 10/01/19 Large, Top Floor Bright Apartment in Charles Village - Beautiful one bedroom apartment in Charles Village. Walking distance to JHU Homewood Campus. Renovated with hardwood floors, large rooms and plenty of closet space. Shared Back Yard. Great location. Living Room 15 x 18 Large Bathroom Bedroom 15 x 15 Galley Kitchen with open dining area, garbage disposal and dishwasher, granite counter tops Private deck and Shared Back Yard Hardwood Floors Air Conditioning Units, Free WiFi Washer and Dryer Available October 1 $1225+ utilities.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5083445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3133 N Calvert Street have any available units?
3133 N Calvert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3133 N Calvert Street have?
Some of 3133 N Calvert Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3133 N Calvert Street currently offering any rent specials?
3133 N Calvert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3133 N Calvert Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3133 N Calvert Street is pet friendly.
Does 3133 N Calvert Street offer parking?
No, 3133 N Calvert Street does not offer parking.
Does 3133 N Calvert Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3133 N Calvert Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3133 N Calvert Street have a pool?
No, 3133 N Calvert Street does not have a pool.
Does 3133 N Calvert Street have accessible units?
No, 3133 N Calvert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3133 N Calvert Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3133 N Calvert Street has units with dishwashers.
