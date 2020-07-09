All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:23 PM

3132 Guilford Ave - 2

3132 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3132 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with newly renovated kitchen and W/D laundry in unit. Kitchen has full size oven/ stove, microwave, full size refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Apartment features hardwood flooring in living room/ dining room, newer carpet in bedroom and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathroom. Water and heat is included in rent. Pet friendly, cats are welcome and dogs must be under 25 lbs.

Rent: $1100/ month
Security Deposit: $1100.00
Non-refundable pet fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3132 Guilford Ave - 2 have any available units?
3132 Guilford Ave - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3132 Guilford Ave - 2 have?
Some of 3132 Guilford Ave - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3132 Guilford Ave - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3132 Guilford Ave - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 Guilford Ave - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3132 Guilford Ave - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3132 Guilford Ave - 2 offer parking?
No, 3132 Guilford Ave - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3132 Guilford Ave - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3132 Guilford Ave - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 Guilford Ave - 2 have a pool?
No, 3132 Guilford Ave - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3132 Guilford Ave - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3132 Guilford Ave - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 Guilford Ave - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3132 Guilford Ave - 2 has units with dishwashers.

