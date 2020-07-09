3132 Guilford Ave - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with newly renovated kitchen and W/D laundry in unit. Kitchen has full size oven/ stove, microwave, full size refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Apartment features hardwood flooring in living room/ dining room, newer carpet in bedroom and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathroom. Water and heat is included in rent. Pet friendly, cats are welcome and dogs must be under 25 lbs.



Rent: $1100/ month

Security Deposit: $1100.00

Non-refundable pet fee: $300