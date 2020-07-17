3127 Fleet St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry 24hr maintenance hot tub

Exceptional Canton Two-Bedroom w/ Back Patio - Must-see! - Exceptional two-bedroom Canton home with modern updates and architectural interest throughout. Main level features bright spacious living area connecting to large kitchen with stainless steal appliances, breakfast bar, kitchen island and attractive exposed brick. Head right out to the back patio for ideal entertaining space! Second level features master with unique attached sun room, ample light and walk-in custom closet in second bedroom, accompanied by modern spa bath with rare tile-work and soaking tub. Finished basement offers additional storage, laundry room, and Baltimore flush — perfect for additional living space or entertainment room!



Pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



