Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3127 Fleet St

3127 Fleet Street · (443) 708-4698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3127 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3127 Fleet St · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Exceptional Canton Two-Bedroom w/ Back Patio - Must-see! - Exceptional two-bedroom Canton home with modern updates and architectural interest throughout. Main level features bright spacious living area connecting to large kitchen with stainless steal appliances, breakfast bar, kitchen island and attractive exposed brick. Head right out to the back patio for ideal entertaining space! Second level features master with unique attached sun room, ample light and walk-in custom closet in second bedroom, accompanied by modern spa bath with rare tile-work and soaking tub. Finished basement offers additional storage, laundry room, and Baltimore flush — perfect for additional living space or entertainment room!

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Scott at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment
443.223.8903 or email shettenhouser@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE5873123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3127 Fleet St have any available units?
3127 Fleet St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3127 Fleet St have?
Some of 3127 Fleet St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3127 Fleet St currently offering any rent specials?
3127 Fleet St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3127 Fleet St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3127 Fleet St is pet friendly.
Does 3127 Fleet St offer parking?
No, 3127 Fleet St does not offer parking.
Does 3127 Fleet St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3127 Fleet St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3127 Fleet St have a pool?
No, 3127 Fleet St does not have a pool.
Does 3127 Fleet St have accessible units?
No, 3127 Fleet St does not have accessible units.
Does 3127 Fleet St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3127 Fleet St does not have units with dishwashers.
