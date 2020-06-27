All apartments in Baltimore
3120 W North Ave
Last updated August 26 2019 at 1:08 PM

3120 W North Ave

3120 West North Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3120 West North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Walbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
W North - Property Id: 141864

2BR 2BA, Central Air, Washer/Dryer in unit includes water BGE Separate, Fully Rehabbed
$1250.00 each
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141864p
Property Id 141864

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5057626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 W North Ave have any available units?
3120 W North Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 W North Ave have?
Some of 3120 W North Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 W North Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3120 W North Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 W North Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3120 W North Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3120 W North Ave offer parking?
No, 3120 W North Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3120 W North Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3120 W North Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 W North Ave have a pool?
No, 3120 W North Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3120 W North Ave have accessible units?
No, 3120 W North Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 W North Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 W North Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
