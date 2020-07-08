Rent Calculator
Last updated September 4 2019 at 3:05 AM
3120 Presstman St.
3120 Presstman St
·
No Longer Available
Location
3120 Presstman St, Baltimore, MD 21216
Walbrook
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 or 2 bedroom, all utilities are included, water, gas electric, (not cable) 2nd floor unit.
1 or 2 bedroom, all utilities are included, water, gas electric, (not cable) 2nd floor unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3120 Presstman St. have any available units?
3120 Presstman St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3120 Presstman St. currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Presstman St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Presstman St. pet-friendly?
No, 3120 Presstman St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3120 Presstman St. offer parking?
No, 3120 Presstman St. does not offer parking.
Does 3120 Presstman St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 Presstman St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Presstman St. have a pool?
No, 3120 Presstman St. does not have a pool.
Does 3120 Presstman St. have accessible units?
No, 3120 Presstman St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Presstman St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 Presstman St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3120 Presstman St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3120 Presstman St. does not have units with air conditioning.
