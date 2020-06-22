Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
312 S EXETER STREET S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
312 S EXETER STREET S
312 South Exeter Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
312 South Exeter Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Little Italy
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom Lease in Little Italy, Inner Harbor for only $1600 a month. Walk to Restaurant and Bars, Super Markets, Beautiful Shopping Stores at Inner Harbor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 312 S EXETER STREET S have any available units?
312 S EXETER STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 312 S EXETER STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
312 S EXETER STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 S EXETER STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 312 S EXETER STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 312 S EXETER STREET S offer parking?
No, 312 S EXETER STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 312 S EXETER STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 S EXETER STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 S EXETER STREET S have a pool?
No, 312 S EXETER STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 312 S EXETER STREET S have accessible units?
No, 312 S EXETER STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 312 S EXETER STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 S EXETER STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 S EXETER STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 S EXETER STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.
