312 S EXETER STREET S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

312 S EXETER STREET S

312 South Exeter Street · No Longer Available
Location

312 South Exeter Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Little Italy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom Lease in Little Italy, Inner Harbor for only $1600 a month. Walk to Restaurant and Bars, Super Markets, Beautiful Shopping Stores at Inner Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 S EXETER STREET S have any available units?
312 S EXETER STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 312 S EXETER STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
312 S EXETER STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 S EXETER STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 312 S EXETER STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 312 S EXETER STREET S offer parking?
No, 312 S EXETER STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 312 S EXETER STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 S EXETER STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 S EXETER STREET S have a pool?
No, 312 S EXETER STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 312 S EXETER STREET S have accessible units?
No, 312 S EXETER STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 312 S EXETER STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 S EXETER STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 S EXETER STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 S EXETER STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.
