Baltimore, MD
3119 Belair Rd
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:09 AM

3119 Belair Rd

3119 Belair Road · No Longer Available
Location

3119 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2nd FL, 2 bedroom apartment with rear entrance available now. $900 per month. No pets. Application fee $50 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 Belair Rd have any available units?
3119 Belair Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3119 Belair Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3119 Belair Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 Belair Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3119 Belair Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3119 Belair Rd offer parking?
No, 3119 Belair Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3119 Belair Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3119 Belair Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 Belair Rd have a pool?
No, 3119 Belair Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3119 Belair Rd have accessible units?
No, 3119 Belair Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 Belair Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3119 Belair Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3119 Belair Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3119 Belair Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

