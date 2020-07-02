Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3119 Belair Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3119 Belair Rd
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:09 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3119 Belair Rd
3119 Belair Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3119 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2nd FL, 2 bedroom apartment with rear entrance available now. $900 per month. No pets. Application fee $50 per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3119 Belair Rd have any available units?
3119 Belair Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3119 Belair Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3119 Belair Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 Belair Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3119 Belair Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3119 Belair Rd offer parking?
No, 3119 Belair Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3119 Belair Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3119 Belair Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 Belair Rd have a pool?
No, 3119 Belair Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3119 Belair Rd have accessible units?
No, 3119 Belair Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 Belair Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3119 Belair Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3119 Belair Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3119 Belair Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland