Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3116 Baker St
3116 Baker Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Rosemont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3116 Baker Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Rosemont
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS!
Double Security Deposit required for non voucher tenants!
New renovations and updates!
Central air & Heating!
(RLNE5493193)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3116 Baker St have any available units?
3116 Baker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3116 Baker St have?
Some of 3116 Baker St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3116 Baker St currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Baker St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Baker St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 Baker St is pet friendly.
Does 3116 Baker St offer parking?
No, 3116 Baker St does not offer parking.
Does 3116 Baker St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3116 Baker St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Baker St have a pool?
No, 3116 Baker St does not have a pool.
Does 3116 Baker St have accessible units?
No, 3116 Baker St does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Baker St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3116 Baker St does not have units with dishwashers.
