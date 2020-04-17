All apartments in Baltimore
3114 HUDSON ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3114 HUDSON ST

3114 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3114 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom townhome within walking distance from Canton Sq and Shopping Center. Spacious living room with hardwood floors throughout. Updated Kitchen appliances and new roof top deck. Security system installed and ready to be activated. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3114 HUDSON ST have any available units?
3114 HUDSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3114 HUDSON ST have?
Some of 3114 HUDSON ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114 HUDSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
3114 HUDSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 HUDSON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3114 HUDSON ST is pet friendly.
Does 3114 HUDSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 3114 HUDSON ST offers parking.
Does 3114 HUDSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3114 HUDSON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 HUDSON ST have a pool?
No, 3114 HUDSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 3114 HUDSON ST have accessible units?
No, 3114 HUDSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 HUDSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3114 HUDSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
