3114 HUDSON ST

Charming 3 bedroom townhome within walking distance from Canton Sq and Shopping Center. Spacious living room with hardwood floors throughout. Updated Kitchen appliances and new roof top deck. Security system installed and ready to be activated. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
