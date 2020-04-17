3114 HUDSON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom townhome within walking distance from Canton Sq and Shopping Center. Spacious living room with hardwood floors throughout. Updated Kitchen appliances and new roof top deck. Security system installed and ready to be activated. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.