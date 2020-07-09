All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3113 CEDARHURST ROAD
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

3113 CEDARHURST ROAD

3113 Cedarhurst Road · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

3113 Cedarhurst Road, Baltimore, MD 21214
Moravia - Walther

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
great 3 bed up, 1 bed main floor. detached 2 car garage with attic for storage, completely remodeled home. Finished rec room in basement and bath perfect for football season and parties. Housing vouchers considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 CEDARHURST ROAD have any available units?
3113 CEDARHURST ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3113 CEDARHURST ROAD have?
Some of 3113 CEDARHURST ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 CEDARHURST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3113 CEDARHURST ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 CEDARHURST ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3113 CEDARHURST ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3113 CEDARHURST ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3113 CEDARHURST ROAD offers parking.
Does 3113 CEDARHURST ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3113 CEDARHURST ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 CEDARHURST ROAD have a pool?
No, 3113 CEDARHURST ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3113 CEDARHURST ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3113 CEDARHURST ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 CEDARHURST ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3113 CEDARHURST ROAD has units with dishwashers.

