great 3 bed up, 1 bed main floor. detached 2 car garage with attic for storage, completely remodeled home. Finished rec room in basement and bath perfect for football season and parties. Housing vouchers considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3113 CEDARHURST ROAD have any available units?
3113 CEDARHURST ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3113 CEDARHURST ROAD have?
Some of 3113 CEDARHURST ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 CEDARHURST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3113 CEDARHURST ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.